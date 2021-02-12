Scattered showers with storms, part of our unsettled weekend

Fog, some locally dense expected again this morning. Cloudy with showers, isolated storms today. Showers will start this morning with more to come this afternoon. Isolated t’storms possible this afternoon and tonight. Wet weekend with strong to isolated severe storms possible, rounds of rain with most coverage Sunday. Temperatures will continue above normal.

Friday: Foggy start with cloudy skies and showers. Clouds will increase with showers building through the day. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase through the day and continue overnight, 50 percent.

Saturday: Foggy start with showers possible. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Rain chances will increase though the day with thunderstorms, 70 - 80 percent.

Looking ahead: Rain continues Sunday with widespread coverage during the afternoon, evening.

Ad

7am 62

8am 63

10am 71

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 65

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 6:12 pm