½-inch of rain fell in 5 minutes in Gainesville, breaking all-time record for February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A staggering .55″ of rain fell in just five minutes in Gainesville on Monday. According to the National Weather Service of Jacksonville, that set the all-time five-minute rainfall record for the month of February.
February is typically somewhat dry, so that’s not too hard to believe. Hard-hitting months for fast, heavy rainfall for us are typically the afternoon thunderstorms of summertime.
When you take a look at the top ten five-minute rainfall records for all time, Monday’s rain was still intense, even compared to the summertime storms. It ranked seventh from the top.
Gainesville, FL (GNV) sets 5 minute rainfall record for the month of February with a staggering 0.55 inches from 0854 to 0859 PM EST Monday Eve 2/15 during an intense thunderstorm, on par with summer storm activity and also ranked Top 10 all-time. #flwxhttps://t.co/db0RtNWiTN pic.twitter.com/RnVa6uvC30— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) February 16, 2021