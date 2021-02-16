½-inch of rain fell in 5 minutes in Gainesville, breaking all-time record for February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A staggering .55″ of rain fell in just five minutes in Gainesville on Monday. According to the National Weather Service of Jacksonville, that set the all-time five-minute rainfall record for the month of February.

February is typically somewhat dry, so that’s not too hard to believe. Hard-hitting months for fast, heavy rainfall for us are typically the afternoon thunderstorms of summertime.

When you take a look at the top ten five-minute rainfall records for all time, Monday’s rain was still intense, even compared to the summertime storms. It ranked seventh from the top.