One day of sunshine and now we are back to dealing with scattered showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was a turn around day from the heavy storms and rains this weekend to sunshine.

Today, Wednesday, will be a boomerang day as clouds and then showers come rolling up from the south across the area. Sunrise temperature will be a bit chilly as inland areas may see starting temperatures in the 30s, beaches will be a bit milder, starting around 50°.

These clouds are associated with a warm front, basically it is the same cold front that pushed through the severe storms we saw on Monday, but that front has reversed direction and is now heading back northward towards Jacksonville. This will bring back the clouds, a few showers and ultimately, on Thursday, very warm temperatures.

Again, Wednesday can expect building clouds and afternoon to evening chances for showers- especially in our southern, coastal counties. Clay, Putnam, St Johns, and Duval counties will see the most rain. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s with Easterly winds around 10 mph.

Ad

Thursday, will be all about warm temperatures in the 80s, SWEET! Partly cloudy skies and southwesterly winds which will keep our evening temperatures in the 70s.

It is Thursday night, where a round, maybe two, of showers (and possible storms) will push through. Timing is a challenge, at this time is appears the heaviest will push through during the sunrise hours on Friday.

Friday morning may start off with a few showers, but the we will see clearing skies and chilly temperatures only climbing into the mid 60s. Friday night turns chilly, as we head into the mid 30s with the chance for patchy frost by sunrise Saturday. Saturday will be sunny and cold, only topping out in the mid 50s. Sunday we wake up around 40° and warm up into the cool low 60s under sunny skies.

Clouds return, showers later