Sunshine makes a comeback, chilly through the weekend

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s across SE GA and upper 30s low 40s across NE FL. You’ll definitely want that jacket before stepping outside.

The sunshine will be out in full force this afternoon (YAY!) with highs in the upper 50s low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north 8-12 mph.

We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s and a chance for frost for our inland SE GA counties.

Sunday morning will start off chilly with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to low 60s.

Our next cold front will sweep through Monday night increasing our evening rain chances.

Come Tuesday we’ll dry out and clear out with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s, sunny skies and light winds. These sunny skies and warm temperatures will last through the rest of the workweek.