Cool and clearing today, Richard says it’s Open Window Weather time

Rain has exited the area and only low clouds and patchy areas of fog remain over parts of the forecast area. The patchy dense fog over the area will clear around sunrise as the drier, cooler air filters in under the northwest flow. Sunny skies by midday with near seasonal afternoon highs.

Tonight, clear skies with light to calm wind. A chilly night on tap with upper 30s to lower 40s expected inland, mid 40s closer to the beaches.

High pressure will be overhead Wednesday and Thursday, with the high slowly weakening. This pattern will leave the region dry with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: Becoming sunny with near seasonal temperatures in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Wind N/E 5-10 mph. Clear skies with chilly temperatures overnight.

Wednesday: Clear skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Continued clear skies overnight with overnight lows in the 40s to 50s.

Looking ahead: Sunny and dry through the work week.

7am 57

8am 61

10am 66

12pm 68

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 59

11pm 53

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm