Jacksonville is on a roll of beautiful days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meteorological winter ends on February 28th (3 days) and we are certainly loving the end of this winter. Tuesday and Wednesday were both outstanding days, featuring wall to wall blue skies and milder temperatures. Nice! High pressure is what has brought us the pleasant weather will be parked right over Jacksonville through Sunday. This will help steer whatever weather troublemakers away from Jacksonville.

This may not be so true in Georgia as there could be a few showers heading their way this weekend. Until then...

Breaking it down, Thursday and Friday will be “layer-up days” meaning chilly sunrises that are followed by milder afternoons. Milder, but not warm enough not to have a jacket or sweatshirt, or sweater. Basically starting off in the 40s and seeing aft6ernoon highs in the 70s. Don’t lose your jacket/sweatshirt/sweater as you will need to layer-up all three days.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be a little more challenging as there will be even milder temperatures, highs will reach to around 80° each afternoon. Skies will have a few extra clouds and there will be a few showers around, mainly in Georgia. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

These next five days will be the best stretch since before Thanksgiving.