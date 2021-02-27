Grab the sunscreen, weekend highs creep close to record highs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday! This weekend we’re continuing our streak of beautiful, sunny and warm weather.

Early morning’s will have a bit more moisture, which means milder sunrise temperatures. It also means we’ll have a chance for patchy fog each sunrise.

At area beaches, super sunshine will take over which means you’ll need that sunscreen. This weekend’s Ultraviolet Index will be the highest in more than 4 months and it won’t take long for you to get a nasty sunburn. So, it is time to load up on the sunscreen.

And... Area beaches will see an onshore breeze which will bring in a cooler afternoon.

Beach temperatures will warm all morning and early afternoon, until, the winds shift onshore and bring in dropping temperatures. By early evening, dinning at area beaches, I would have clothes to layer-up with as evening temperatures at area beaches will be in the 60s.

Putting it all together, grab some sunscreen and grab that jacket just in case as you head to area beaches.

Ad

Sunrise temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs around 80-84° each day this weekend.