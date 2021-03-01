First ever helmet-cam spacewalk in high definition

Take a look at Astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover Jr. on their Sunday spacewalk.

It was the first live stream with a helmet camera outside of the International Space Station in high definition1080p.

The task was to upgrade the space station orbiting Earth which lasted for seven hours and four minutes. Rubins and Glover are getting the ISS ready for an upcoming solar array upgrade modification.

The live video sent back some of the clearest images ever of an astronaut on working outside of the space station. The video is an upgrade from the previously, standard definition helmet video.