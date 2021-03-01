Showers with storms this afternoon, locally heavy rain possible through Wednesday

Patchy fog with showers this morning.

Patches of locally dense fog will continue to overspread areas near I-75 and inland southeast GA possibly reaching Highway 301 in northeast FL and southeast GA before mid-morning. The walk to the bus and the morning commute will include scattered showers, from Alachua county to St. Johns county. This afternoon warm and humid where a few thunderstorms may develop along the cold front as it pushes southeast this evening. Near record highs today and then cloudy and cooler.

Today: Cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 40-60 percent. Near record highs with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Cloudy skies with showers likely overnight.

Tuesday: Patchy to dense morning fog with scattered showers. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Cooler under cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Rain chances with thunderstorms possible, 50-80 percent. Locally heavy rainfall possible late across southeast Georgia

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses...10.4

Looking ahead: Unsettled, wet. cloudy and cooler through Wednesday.

7am 63

8am 66

10am 73

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 72

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm