Cooler with showers, Richard says heavier amounts across southeast Georgia

Cool, cloudy and breezy with showers turning to rain. Locally heavy rainfall over southeast Georgia tonight. Lighter rainfall totals along our southern counties for northeast Florida.

Cooler under cloudy skies with on/off showers, light rain this morning, turning into heavier showers, isolated storms tonight. Rainfall totals of 2-3″ possible across SE GA, 1-2″ in NE FL near and along I-10 to the FL-GA line and about 0.5″ or less for the rest of the area. Scattered showers with storms Wednesday will continue through midday then clearing during the evening. Sunny skies and 70s return Thursday.

Tuesday: A cooler afternoon under cloudy skies with rounds of showers, isolated storms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Rain chances will increase late with thunderstorms possible, 50-90 percent. Locally heavy rainfall possible late across southeast Georgia with accumulation of 2-3 inches.

Wednesday: Areas of rain, isolated storms possible with heavier amounts across southeast Georgia. Showers and storms will clear the area through the early afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s with a few low 60s to our south. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 2.9

Looking ahead: Sunny and 70s return Thursday, Friday

12pm 58

3pm 59

5pm 57

8pm 56

11pm 57

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm