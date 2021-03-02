Grab your umbrella and prepare for a chill down - It’s a Weather Authority Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Afternoon highs the past 6 days have been in the mid to upper 80s but this will not be the case on Tuesday. A cold front is moving through the area and a chill down will take place throughout the day on Tuesday.

It’s an upside-down Tuesday as morning temperatures, especially south of town, will be at their warmest all day. By 9 a.m. northeast winds will ushering much chillier temperatures. Those winds will be gusting to 30 mph along area beaches.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and their will be showers throughout the entire day.

Georgians will bare the brunt of these rains as many places will see up to 2″ of rain and many back roads will become a big muddy mess. The heaviest of the rains will be during the overnight hours Tuesday into sunrise Wednesday.

Area wide temperatures will be chilly.

Let’s review: Colder, Breezy, Rainy, possible back road flooding in Georgia. Ugh weather.

Daytime highs in the 50s Tuesday

You can read about exactly what to expect here.

Ad

Thursday sill be sunny and mild, waking up in the upper 40s and warming up into the cool upper 60s.

Friday is a tad chillier, waking up in the mid 40s and warming up into the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies.

Clouds move back in for the weekend, with cooler temperatures in the low 60s and an isolated chance for showers on Saturday.