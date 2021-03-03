The sun comes out (later in the day) Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The heaviest rains have been in Georgia, yet these should wrap up quickly after midnight. Many areas in Georgia have seen an inch or more of rain since early Tuesday.

Closer to Jacksonville, rains will be rolling through in a couple of waves. One through 1 a.m. and then a final band sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Amounts will be moderate, generally under 1/2″.

Then we all will s-l-o-w-l-y see improvements.

From a few rays of sunshine very early, we will see clouds thicken up again before slowly clearing out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate above and below 60° but basically be chilly as winds swing from northeast to northwest, gusting to 25 mph.

With clearing skies, Wednesday night will be chilly.

Sunrise low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the mid 40s. Followed by strong sunshine and blue skies, Thursday will see a bounce back in our conditions. Afternoon highs will be around 70°

Ad

Friday too! Will see sunrise temperatures in the 40s followed by a beautiful afternoon with highs around 70°.

Saturday’s weather is still uncertain, with a bias for moderate rains and chilly temperatures.

We will know more later Wednesday.