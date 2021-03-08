Frost advisory tonight

After a sunny nice day which brought us to 61° get set for another steep drop tonight.

A frost advisory has been issued for Georgia west of I-95 tonight where some areas may briefly touch the freezing mark.

Lows will be in the low to mid 30s across those inland areas of southeast Georgia and range from the upper 30s to low 40s across inland northeast Florida.

Lows tonight

The coast will continue to feel the onshore flow with midler temps only dipping to the mid 50s.

After a chilly start Tuesday, skies stay sunny with a warm up to 68.

High pressure will keep us dry for over a week and set us up with an easterly breeze for several days.

The dry conditions will be matched by a warm up through the week into the 70s and around 80 by the weekend.