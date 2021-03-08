Thousands of freshwater fish going extinct

Thousands of fish died on Jan. 2, 2020 in a Orlando pond and problems like this are happening around the planet.

A dozen conservation groups say a global environmental crisis is unfolding, with a decline of more than 94% of large freshwater fish species, with one-third near extinction.

A World Wildlife Foundation report found thousands of freshwater species are now heading towards extinction declining twice as fast compared to oceans or forests.

Indeed, 80 species of freshwater fish have already been declared extinct by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, including 16 in 2020 alone.

Meanwhile, populations of migratory freshwater fish have fallen by 76% since 1970 and mega-fish by a catastrophic 94%.

The problem threatens not only the health of the world’s rivers, lakes and wetlands but also societies and global economies.

Freshwater fisheries provide the main source of protein for 200 million people across Asia, Africa and South America, as well as jobs and livelihoods for 60 million people.

Ad

Healthy freshwater fish stocks also sustain two huge global industries: recreational fishing generates over $100 billion annually, while aquarium fishes are the world’s most popular pets and drive a global trade worth up to $30 billion.

The report highlights the urgent need to facilitate an immediate plan to reverse decades of harmful overfishing and mitigate habitat destruction.