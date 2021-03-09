Another chilly/frosty start as the Practice Rounds begin at The Players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some of the more dangerous frost/freezes take place in early March as often times gardeners and farmers have been busily at work. The good news is that our sunrise temperatures will be generally above 35°, even in our colder locations. Those locations would be mainly along US1 and I-10 away from Jacksonville. Most locations will see a low in the 40s to low 50s at area beaches.

Mark Collins has more on the Frost Advisory.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m. and we are likely to see 100% sunshine all day.

Super sunny skies will allow for temperatures to head higher, yet there will be a little bit of a chill. Afternoon highs will reach 70° inland and a cooler 60s at the beach. Winds will be onshore up to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be extremely similar, with temperatures starting and ending a few degrees milder, from the the 40s to the 70s. Super sunny skies will continue.

Thursday through Sunday, all four rounds of The Players will see much of the same great weather, there will be one important distinction. At The Players, afternoon winds will be blowing onshore and air temperatures will be somewhat chillier. Highs at The Players, will be early in the afternoon, followed by chillier breezes in the afternoon. We will have more on this later in the week.

Meanwhile, anywhere west of the Intracoastal will have daytime highs right around 80° with more super sunny skies.