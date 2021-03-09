Chilly start, sunny and mild afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Tuesday! We woke up chilly with patchy frost over inland Southeastern Georgia but will warm up quickly this morning.. We’ll be in the mid 60s for lunchtime and then we will top out in the upper 60s under sunny skies this afternoon. We turn cool again this evening as temperatures head down into the mid 40s.

Wednesday looks lovely, warming into the low 70s under sunny skies with easterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Thursday looks similar- expect partly cloudy skies and mild mid 70s during the afternoon.

Friday the winds fade a bit and temperatures start out in the low 50s and warm up into the upper 70s. We’ll be fog prone overnight for the next few days.

The weekend looks perfect! We wake up in the mid to low 50s and warm up into the upper 70s, low 80s with low to no chances for showers. It is the time change weekend, so it’s time to set your clocks forward one hour on Sunday, also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

