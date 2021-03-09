Milder days ahead

The weather is perfect but some may not love the cold mornings. For the people looking for milder weather it is here with less cold tonight and 70s through the rest of the week.

Tonight will not be as cold staying in the mid 40s to 50s.

.

The coast will continue to feel the onshore flow with midler temps only dipping to the mid 50s.

Wednesday temperatures will continue to moderate under the easterly wind flow with highs climbing into the lower to mid 70s during the afternoon.

.

We’ll remain mostly clear, dry during the gradual warm up trend. Eventually humidity moves back into the region as east to southeasterly flow dominates by the weekend.