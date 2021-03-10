Sunny & mild today, warming up a bit more as we head towards the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Wednesday! We woke up in the cool 40s and we are warming up quickly today. We’ll spend the afternoon in the mild mid to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will build out of the east between 10-15 mph, keeping the beaches a little cooler this afternoon.

We wake up in the upper 40s Thursday morning and warm up into the mild mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect winds out of the east between 10-15 mph.

Friday starts out in the low 50s with the potential for patchy fog. Lighter winds out of the east will range between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s, near 80°.

Saturday looks lovely! We wake up in the mid 50s and top out around 80°. Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks equally as lovely, with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s and warming up to around 80°. It’s also the time change weekend, don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour.

Ad

On Monday southerly winds pick up and temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and our only decent chance for showers this week.