Waking up to another sunny and seasonal day

Happy Thursday!

We’re waking up to some brisk air in the upper 40s low 50s with mostly clear skies. You may want a light jacket early on but we will quickly warm up.

Sunny skies will take over this afternoon leaving us with highs in the mid to upper 70s and light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. A great day to enjoy the outdoors!

Our UV Index will remain high so don’t forget that sunscreen.

Overnight we’ll cool off into the low 50′s with a chance for early morning fog to develop.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with highs near 80.

This sunny, dry and warm weather pattern will follow us through the weekend. Our next chance for rainfall creeps back into our forecast Tuesday.