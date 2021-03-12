Warm and rain free conditions through the weekend

Our area stays in a warm dry pattern and unlike an 80 degree day in summer, we are under a ridge of high pressure suppressing dewpoints in the 50s, leading to pleasant humidity values.

So, for now the summertime heat is on hold and so are the storms.

Tonight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, with some fog which could be dense in pockets Saturday morning.

Highs stay set on an upward trend, with temperatures in the lower 80s inland and mid 70s at the coast.

Easterly winds will gradually veer more southerly later in the weekend which should drive up temps a touch at the coast.

A front will stall north of our area next week increasing rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

It stays warm with 80s and showers through the week until dry air moves in behind a cold front Thursday night. It brings cooler and drier air next weekend.