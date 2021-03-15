Warm weather starts the week before ending chilly

Warm weather will take us through the next several afternoons.

Highs are in the 80s today with dry nice humidity. For tonight look for mostly clear skies with patchy fog towards morning and lows in the upper 50s inland to 60s near the Coast.

Tuesday will be similar to today with mostly warm and dry conditions. Southern Georgia may see some rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach well into the 80s over inland areas, with 70s to

near 80 the coast.

Thursday the rain returns for everyone with a cool down Friday and through the weekend.