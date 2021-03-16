Enjoy it while you can as ominous clouds are building into the weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Let the good times roll. Today, Wednesday and 2/3rds of Thursday will start off with morning temperatures around 60°. There will be some patches of fog along US301 (inland) around sunrise but before 10 a.m. skies will become hazy blue as temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s. Even some mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Chances of rain will be very lean, just an isolated shower in Georgia will be possible later Tuesday.

By Thursday, a cold front will swing across the Gulf Coast States and push into the Jacksonville area. The cold front (which has colder air behind it) will then proceed to fade right over Jacksonville.

Not good for the weekend forecast.

Following the cold front, northeasterly winds will push down the coast. Our temperatures will suffer as clouds, drizzle and showers will develop across much of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Saturday will suffer the most, as temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60s. Mostly in the 50s. This will be a pretty big shift as we will be in the 80s the next 3 days. Doh!

But, I get ahead of the forecast. It will be time to dust off the umbrella Thursday.

Thursday is a day of transition, with a line of showers, possibly a thundershower or two coming through. Timing is still a little challenging but it appears it will be in the evening hours on Thursday.

Stay tune!