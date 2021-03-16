Near record highs under partly cloudy skies, it’s flip flop weather

A front will be just north of our area today. The front will then push south increasing the chance for a few showers over SE GA late Wednesday. While the front moves across southeast Georgia, clouds will increase over northeast Florida although remaining dry. Above normal temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Above normal temperatures Tuesday night through Thursday night, with near normal for Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the upper 70s along our beaches with 80s inland. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s along our beaches, 80s inland. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy overnight with showers possible across southeast Georgia, 20 percent.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.7

Ad

Looking ahead: Showers with storms Thursday followed by near seasonal temperatures Friday. Below normal temperatures with rounds of showers this weekend.

7am 62

9am 66

10am 70

12pm 79

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 76

11pm 71

Sunrise: 7:35 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm