The countdown to cool weather is just days away

Tonight look for partly cloudy skies with patchy fog towards morning and lows in the 60s.

Highs will be in the 80s again tomorrow with partly cloudy and dry conditions. Winds increase from the SSW adding a boost to the humidity and warmth.

Thursday is our earliest chance for seeing rain as a cold front approaches. It could result in a line of rain and storms during the evening that would last about 1-2 hours after 5 pm.

The rain will clear overnight with a dry Friday in the 70s.

Saturday brings the start of Spring however it will feel like winter. As winds shift to the east this weekend temps drop down to the 60s with cloudy skies spilling in from the Atlantic. Showers are likely along the coastal communities especially Sunday.