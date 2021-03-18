Weather Alert Day, Richard is watching our Exact Track 4D radar

WINDY AND WARM TODAY WITH SEVERE STORMS EXPECTED ALONG SQUALL LINE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

MUCH COOLER AND BREEZY/WINDY THIS WEEKEND AS LOCAL NOR`EASTER CONDITIONS DEVELOP...

The forecast remains on track with windy and warm conditions developing ahead of a squall line as temps push well into the 80s. Wind will increase with south/southwest wind increasing to 20 to 25 mph with peak gusts around 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory for NE FL/SE GA 11am - 7pm.

Models continue to bring the squall line into inland SE GA and I-75 around Noon and push it eastward to the Atlantic Coast early around sunset.

SQUAL TIMING:

12P WEST OF I-75

1-2 Waycross - Lake City

3-4 Nahunta - Lake Butler

4-5 Brunswick - Gainesville

5-6 Jax - Clay - Bradford-Nassau

6-7 St. Johns - Putnam - Flagler

Thursday: Weather Alert Day from 12pm - 7 pm with a focus across southeast Georgia. A low pressure will track across the SE US, driving a potent squall line across the area through the afternoon, early evening hours, exiting the Atlantic around sunset. Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s. The squall line and storm arrival around 1 pm along I-75, 3p along highway 301, 5 p near I-95, with SW wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with peak gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Scattered storms with isolated tornadoes possible. Clearing and cooler overnight.

Ad

Friday: wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, 60s along our beaches.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.8

Looking ahead: Nor’easter weekend with driving wind and rounds of showers.

7am 61

9am 68

10am 72

12pm 79

3pm 85- 30%

5pm 81 - 80%

8pm 72 - 20%

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm