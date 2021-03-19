NWS confirms tornadoes in Georgia, Florida from Thursday’s severe weather

Friday morning the National Weather Service in Jacksonville confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in Georgia and Florida Thursday afternoon.

Georgia:

A squall line of strong to severe storms tracked east Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Two cells along the leading edge of the front produced a brief EF-0 tornado that touched down in Pierce County. It was reported that an Emergency Manager and Fire Chief saw a tornado briefly touch down and cause four trees to fall.

This tornado had a recorded peak wind of 75 mph and had a track of roughly 1 mile.

Florida:

Down in Florida, another strong cell produced an EF-0 tornado in Gilchrist-Alachua County where it was reported that a barn fell on a tractor during the first touchdown. When the tornado touched down again a roof on a carport was peeled back and caused trees to fall, one of which fell on a car.

This tornado had a recorded peak wind of 81 mph and had a track of roughly 12 miles.