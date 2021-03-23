Turnaround Tuesday as the nor’easter finally fades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another chilly start with Tuesday morning sunrise temperatures starting around 50° inland to around 60° at area beaches. Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. and there will be building sunshine, everywhere, including area beaches. Sure, it may not be wall-to-wall blue skies, but the comparison to this past weekend will be super easy. Grab your sunglasses. Afternoon highs will respond to the sunshine, expect highs in the upper 60s at area beaches to mid 70s inland. Downtown will see highs around 70-75°.

Tuesday night, will be weirdly quiet relative to the gusty winds we dealt with over the weekend.

Wednesday morning, skies start off super sunny, winds shift and become westerly, allowing our temperatures to warm nicely. By the afternoon highs will approach 80° just after lunch. Beaches will (again) receive a chilly afternoon breeze. Highs at area beaches will top out in the low 70s.

Then there is Thursday-Sunday.

Every day we will have abundant sunshine and toasty temperatures. Partly cloudy, afternoon skies, will be the only reason we won’t see highs above 90°. But it will be close each afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s. Even the beaches will see major improvement in terms weather conditions. At some point, later this weekend we will see a cold front swing through and possibly kick-off a few storms.

