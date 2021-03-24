Foggy start on Wednesday then followed by shifting winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday morning, skies start with patchy dense fog, visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile. Not a good looking start, the good news? Skies will become super sunny, as winds shift and become southwesterly, this will allow our temperatures to warm nicely. By the afternoon highs will approach 80°. For nor’easter wary beach residents, they will see more sunshine, and temperatures will reach near 70°. By 3pm, winds shift easterly, and they will (again) receive a chilly afternoon breeze.

Then there is Thursday-Sunday.

Woot! Woot!

Every day we will have abundant sunshine and toasty temperatures. Partly cloudy, afternoon skies will be the only reason we won’t see highs above 90°. But it will be close each afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s. Even the beaches, as winds strengthen out of the southwest will see major improvement in afternoon temperatures. At some point, later this weekend, we will see a cold front swing through and possibly kick-off a few storms on Sunday.

More on the weekend later...