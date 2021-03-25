Sure it is warm but hotter days are coming this weekend

Gusty southerly winds are sending temps into the 80s this afternoon and the warmth will stick around several days.

Overnight, the calm winds combine with extra humidity setting the stage for fog once more. Temps dip to the mid 60s.

The comfortable temps bolt higher Friday with upper 80s most areas and some lower 90s west of Highway 301.

That heat will last through the weekend with dry conditions. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low-mid 60s.

By Sunday night a weak cold front approaches without much hope for rain. The good news is heat dips down noticeably with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s on Monday.