Record high coming to Jacksonville as the heat reaches the beaches this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One down and three to go. Three more well above normal afternoons heading to Jacksonville.

Today, Friday, will likely set a new record high as we are expecting the afternoon high to reach 90°. The current record high for Friday is 88° set back in 1965.

This morning, a few patches of fog will start the day. Sunrise temperatures will start off 60-65°. Lunchtime temperatures will be around 80°. Hazy sunny skies throughout the day. Then up to 90° by mid-afternoon.

Beaches will see afternoon highs reach near 80° as winds will be offshore (southwesterly) up to 15 mph. After 3 p.m. the sea breeze (southeasterly winds) will develop and this will cool (quickly) the air temperatures. Evening temperatures at the beach will be around 70°.

Speaking of the beaches, after last weekends nor’easter blowout (we had winds to 50 mph) this weekend will be sweet payback. Just watch out for the sun, the UV Index will be in the very high range, meaning only 20 minutes to burn.

Ad

Saturday and Sunday will be identical. Slight chances of afternoon showers along I-95 will happen, but they should be light.

The next best chance of rain will come on Monday and Tuesday.

UVI will be very high