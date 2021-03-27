Boom! Beaches will be the place to be this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After tracking severe tornadoes the past few days in Alabama and Georgia, we will be heading into a quiet weekend.

We are In for a complete turn around from last weekend’s nor’easter, reminder, Saturday’s afternoon temperatures were only in the low 50s. Not today, Saturday, we will see afternoon highs soar into the low 90s from downtown to the west of town.

Beaches will see highs around lunchtime near 82°. Thereafter, the beaches will see a cool down into the evening. Plus, winds will become gusty as the sea breeze (southeast) winds will be up to 20 mph. This will bring down temperatures at the beach into the 70s.

The record high for Saturday is 90° (set just last year) and we will likely get real close or eclipse it by a degree. Skies will be mostly sunny, with building afternoon clouds. There is a slight chance of a US301 shower after 5 pm.

This whole story will be replayed on Sunday, with even warmer temperatures at the beach!

Ad

Monday and Tuesday will see winds shift and this will bring us cooler, cloudier conditions. Rain chances increase on Tuesday but will be mainly for light showers.

Highs will max out early (around 1pm)

This means beaches will be super wide