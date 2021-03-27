Starting the weekend with some record breaking heat

Happy Saturday! We’re starting off a bit foggy with visibility less than a mile in some locations, please drive with caution.

Throughout the day we’ll crank up the heat with near record highs near 90° inland and upper 70s low 80s along the beaches. We will see a chance for a few scattered showers along the sea breeze later this afternoon between the I-95 corridor and highway 301. Winds will be light out of the south 5-10 mph.

Overnight a few clouds will roll in with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s and mostyl sunny skies.

A cold front will sink south sunday night into early Monday morning increasing our rain chances overnight and leaving us significantly cooler to start off the week.

Monday wie’ll see highs only in the mid to low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be the wettestd ay of the week with cloudy skies and a 60% rain chance.

We’ll slowly dry out and reach the 80s again by middweek.

