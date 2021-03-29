A week of changes, Richard says it flip flop to jacket weather with showers in between

A cold front will sit south of the forecast area this morning as high pressure builds to our north. The front will then lift back north into area tonight as a warm front. Clouds will decrease across SE GA today with the building high, but the clouds will be slower to break over NE FL due to the proximity of the front to the south. A few showers will be possible overnight for NE FL due to lift associated with warm front.

Onshore flow returns with gusty wind along the beaches. Temperatures will be mild this morning, as the colder air behind the front is slow to push in. Temperatures will trend cooler along our coastal zones, near seasonal temperatures inland.

Frontal zone is just south of the area Tuesday morning, with high pressure off to the northeast of the area. Scattered to numerous showers expected. Isolated to possibly scattered thunderstorms, mainly elevated through the morning hours. Isolated storms may be strong.

Ad

Tuesday night, the warm front moves away with diminishing rain chances, 20 percent.

Today: Cloudy and cool. Afternoon highs in the 60s from I-95 to the beaches, low 70s inland. Cloudy skies with wind NE 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy start with showers possible, 60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for southeast Georgia, 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Cloudy skies with rain chances continuing overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.1

Looking ahead: A week of changes. Temperatures will warm through midweek with tumbling temperatures Friday, Saturday.

7am 62

9am 65

10am 66

12pm 68

3pm 69

4pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm