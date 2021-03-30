Grab your umbrella as rains return to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Magnificent weekend as we had near record heat and along with it, massive crowds at area beaches. Yep, it was a taste of summer, until a cold front slipped past Jacksonville late Sunday night. Monday’s temperatures ran about 20° below weekend high temperatures. That cold front is now about to boomerang back northward as a warm front and give all of us a decent threat of downpours Tuesday morning and for some, again Tuesday evening.

Grab/find your umbrella as our weather conditions are about to get wet. There will be a few locations that may see more than an inch of rain. Most of us will see less than 1/2″ of rain from two possible rounds of downpours. The best chances will be in the morning hours, from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then a few afternoon thundershowers will erupt west of Jacksonville.

Temperatures will start off cool in the low 60s and upper 50s. After the morning rains, we will see some sunshine and that will pump up the afternoon temperatures to near 80°. That extra heat will help fire off the evening inland thundershowers.

Wednesday, we see another super warm afternoon, with another possible record high. The old record high for Wednesday happened just last year when we had a high of 89°. The forecast for Wednesday is for a high around 88°. Because of that heat and another cold front, we should see a round of evening to overnight thundershowers roll through. Best chances for those t-showers will be after 5 p.m.

Thursday through Easter Sunday will be for much cooler temperatures. There could even be a little patchy frost in areas of inland Georgia on Friday morning.

Easter Sunday sunrise is at 7:11 a.m.