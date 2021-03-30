Wet start to your Tuesday, Richard says drier, cooler days to follow

Cloudy skies with rain and embedded thunderstorms will start your Tuesday. A morning surge will be followed by a break in the weather until this afternoon. Another round of scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through around sunset.

Isolated showers and storms Wednesday with less coverage overall followed by a cooler, sunny Thursday.

Tuesday: Cloudy start with showers possible, 50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for southeast Georgia, 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 70s for SE GA, 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Cloudy skies with rain chances continuing overnight.

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week. Wake up temperatures in the 60s under cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms fueled by afternoon highs in the 80s. Coverage of showers and storms not as widespread, 30 percent. Clearing overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 2.4

Looking ahead: Wet through Wednesday and then cooler temperatures to follow. Great opening weather for the Clay County Fair!

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm