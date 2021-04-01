Last blast of cold for spring

Skies have cleared out and temperatures are not heading up much. Colder air is spilling south keeping ups in the 60s this afternoon. Such a switch from yesterday. This will likely be the last time some will have to worry about frost.

Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s tonight but the gusty winds stay up minimizing frost impacts until Saturday night. Any freezing temperatures would be confined to inland areas over southeastern Georgia at this time.

Coastal NE FL, should stay in the lower to mid 40s overnight.

.

Friday will be sunny breezy and highs only warm to near 60.

Saturday, high pressure north of the area with a lighter northeast flow. Max temps expected in the mid 60s to around lower 70s inland. Saturday night, lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but 45-50 near the coast.

The cold snap fades Easter with 70s taking over. Hot 90s return by the end of next week!

.

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Ad

Sunset: 7:45 pm