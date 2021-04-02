Last gasp of winter with sunrise Friday wind chills around 32°

Could be the coldest until November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday had a record tying high temperature of 89° and by Saturday morning we could see a record low temperature. The current Saturday record low is 39° (from 1962).

Whew! The swing would be 50° degrees.

Very impressive roller coaster drop.

These types of swings happen a couple of times each winter, but in the first week of April? That is unusual.

Cold temperatures will be here for a number of mornings.

Each morning will be different, as Friday morning, will be mostly about the wind chill. Saturday morning will be about seeing the record low possibilities. Sunday morning will be mostly about being cold.

Friday’s high will be only in the 50s. Brr...

Normal high is 77°. Yep, basically 80°. Instead, Friday will most likely be the coldest day until November.

Bundle up!

By Saturday morning, there will be many locations in the 30s. The exception will be at area beaches, they should be closer to 50° as the sun comes up.

There will be some possibilities of frosty conditions along and west of US 301. If you live in this area, make sure you consider your plants. There could be some damage to the most tender plants (tomatoes, other vegetables).

We will elaborate on this more, if temperatures are forecast to get this low. Check back tomorrow evening.

Bounce back starts on Easter Sunday. Expect a beautiful Easter sunrise at 7:11 a.m.

With just a few afternoon clouds, expect inland highs will be back into the 70s. Beaches will remain chillier, highs only in the 60s.

Enjoy the warm up next week as highs return to the 80s.