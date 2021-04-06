Terrific Tuesday! Richard says sunny skies continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It will be a dry, warm day with mainly clear skies.

High pressure will slip southeast Wednesday night into Thursday. Moisture will increase as the southwest flow strengthens. A cold front will move toward our area late Thursday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Thursday over western counties and closer to I-75. Temperatures will trend above normal this week. A sea breeze will develop and then push inland this afternoon. This will bring cooler temperatures along the area beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s under clear skies. Sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Clear, cool overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.7

Looking ahead: Temperatures will continue to trend above normal, increasing chances of rain this weekend.

7am 50

8am 53

9am 60

10am 65

11am 72

12pm 76

3pm 81

4pm 83

5pm 82

8pm 70

10pm 65

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:09am

Sunset: 7:49 pm