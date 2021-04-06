When will clouds fill in those blue skies?

Clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

High pressure will slip away Wednesday night into Thursday. Moisture will increase as the southwest flow strengthens. A cold front will move toward our area late Thursday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Thursday over western counties and closer to I-75.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s under clear skies. Sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Clear, cool overnight.

Most of the increase in showers arrive Friday and into Saturday. Afternoon storms are possible Friday with more scattered showers Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures stay above normal in the mid 80s this weekend.