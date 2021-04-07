Dry spell showing signs of breaking down

Mostly clear skies tonight with pleasant and cool temperatures just below 60 at the coast to

The 50s over inland northeast and north central Florida.

Thursday will be another dry day. Breezy southwesterly winds will boost highs into the mid to upper 80s for inland locations. Some filtering high clouds will make for partly sunny weather.

Rain will return to the forecast Friday but most of us will have to wait until the weekend for rain. Only look for isolated showers Friday across Georgia to the I-10 corridor by late afternoon or early evening hours.

Rain returns this weekend. Best timing is Saturday evening.

Saturday afternoon should get more rain or thunderstorms lasting into the evening. Highs on

Saturday should rise into the 80s. Rain is possible Sunday mostly affecting locations south of I-10.

Temps stay in the 80s Sunday and Monday.