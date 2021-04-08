Clouds today, then showers, then storms

Can't say that about parts of this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clouds have returned this Thursday evening, but no rain, another super pleasant night ahead.

Friday will start off with mild sunrise temperatures, no more 40s. Even inland areas will start off in the 50s. With generally hazy sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 80s. The exception will be right at the beach, and I mean right at the beach, there, afternoon highs will be in the 70s as onshore southeasterly winds will push cooler temperatures.

Meanwhile, rounds of severe storms will continue to pound States west of Jacksonville. Some showers will spread into Georgia Friday afternoon, a few could be heavy.

Saturday will be the best day of this upcoming weekend, but not perfect. Skies will become cloudier and showers and storms will again sweep towards Jacksonville, with the heaviest well out west (near Tallahassee) and Southern Georgia. Highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday’s forecast is not set in stone, but recent trends are for significant (more than an inch) of rains/storms.

If you have any outdoor plans for Sunday, spread the word that our weather could be a rather “ugh”.