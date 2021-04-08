Colorado State University predicts 17 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Experts at Colorado State University announced their predicted forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday, saying they expect to see “above-average activity” this year.

The long-range forecast calls for 17 named storms, including eight hurricanes, four of them major hurricanes.

“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” the forecast said.

The reasons for the above-average forecast include predicted lack of El Nino and a warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic.

The published forecast is based on an extended-range early April statistical prediction scheme that was developed using 38 years of past data.

