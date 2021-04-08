Richard says warm weather continues under partly cloudy skies

Partly cloudy and warm today.

Filtered sunshine under partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs still above normal. Offshore wind will turn onshore after the lunch hour, becoming SE 10-15 mph. Some models continue to show a slight chance of showers for southeast Georgia late today, where a 10 percent chance should be enough to cover anything that may develop.

This will not be the case over the next few days as cloudy skies with showers and storms return. This not a complete wash out, but some much needed and appreciated rainfall. Isolated storms may be possible late Saturday, Sunday.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph. Becoming cloudy late with showers possible across southeast Georgia, 10 percent.

Friday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy skies with showers, storms increasing over southeast Georgia and I-75. Chance of showers for SE GA, 50 percent, 20 percent for the I-75 area of northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s widespread for NE FL. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.8

Looking ahead: Showers with storms will develop late Friday and again late Saturday with widespread showers lingering Sunday.

7am 54

8am 56

9am 65

10am 71

11am 76

12pm 78

3pm 84

4pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 76

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:07am

Sunset: 7:50 pm