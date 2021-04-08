Weekend rain potential coming into range

The dry spell is about to end with some rain that will increase as we aim toward the weekend.

Today has been sunny and the skies stay clear and dry tonight. We’ve felt the warm up and the low to mid 80s will continue through the next several days.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with temps falling to around 60 at inland locations and to the mid 60s at coastal locations. Some fog may be around the Highway 301 corridor in the early morning.

Friday will be another dry day. Breezy southwesterly winds will boost highs into the mid to 80s.

Rain will return Saturday as a line of showers and thunderstorms target the Florida Panhandle most of the day. By the evening hours rain should shift into Jacksonville with up to a half inch of rain into the overnight. Rain will last into Sunday with a few rounds on and off through the mid day.

The bulk of rain Sunday will impact locations south of I-10 but could add up to an additional half inch of much needed rainfall.

Ad

Because of the rain potential, highs Sunday will dip to the 75-80 degree range. Dry air returns Sunday evening with a passing cold front.