Partly cloud and warm, Richard is watching increasing weekend rain chances

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers possible today.

Showers with storms will be possible today with most activity staying north and west of our area.

Sea breeze fronts will develop and move inland this afternoon. Southeast wind will increase along our beaches and across I-95. Showers may develop along the sea breeze merger during the mid to late afternoon, near and west of the St. Johns River. Otherwise, dry conditions prevail across northeast Florida.

Temperatures will be warm today across northeast Florida, with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the interior, and the upper 70s to around 80 at the beaches. For southeast Georgia, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Here comes the weekend! A cold front will push through the area this weekend. A squall line precedes the front moving through the southeast on Saturday. Models vary on timing and strength with most showing weakening as it approaches our area Saturday during the late afternoon, early evening. Afternoon heating will add to instability which could help sustain storms as they move through. Isolated strong to severe storms possible with the squall line possible over inland southeast Georgia and closer to I-75.

Sunday is looking better, although rain chances continue. Sunday morning the front will enter the area with possible strong storms and locally heavy rainfall. The front will exit the area Sunday night.

Friday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy skies with showers, storms increasing over southeast Georgia and I-75. Chance of showers for SE GA, 50 percent, 20 percent for the I-75 area of northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s widespread for NE FL. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy skies early will become cloudy as a cold front moves across our area. Showers with storms possible between noon and 6 pm, 40 percent. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.7

Looking ahead: Showers with storms expected this weekend.

7am 59

8am 60

9am 66

10am 71

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 83

4pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 74

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:06am

Sunset: 7:51 pm