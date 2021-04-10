Challenging Sunday forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday night we are tracking widespread severe storms in MS, AL and LA and they are heading basically in our direction.

The good news?

They are forecast to split south and north of Jacksonville. Leaving us with just a round of scattered afternoon thundershowers on Saturday.

Timing for these thundershowers would be between 3-7 pm.

Before that, Saturday will be beautiful. Sunny and very warm, with afternoon highs reaching well into the 80s. Even area beaches will see southwesterly winds pump up their temperatures well into the upper 70s.

It will be an “8″ on the Saturday Gaughan Gauge.

Once the Saturday evening thundershowers roll through, skies will clear out for a beautiful sunset.

Sounds good???

Maybe not, as clouds, showers, downpours and possibly even storms will redevelop by sunrise Sunday.

This is the challenging part of the forecast, Sunday. At the moment, forecast models have backed off dumping 2 or more inches of rain on Jacksonville. Now, forecasting more like 1/2″. That would not be too bad, as models are also suggesting clearing skies during the afternoon Sunday. Highs Sunday will be mainly in the 70s, so cooler than Saturday.

Outlook for next week includes warmer, sunny conditions, especially on Tuesday. Each day seeing morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 80s.Late Wednesday into Thursday another round of heavy rains chances will be on Jacksonville.

With yards around town starting to dry out a little bit, Thursday rains would be very nice.

Starts off great!