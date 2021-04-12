Moring clouds and haze followed by sunny skies

Sunny skies return!

A damp southwesterly flow will lead to patchy fog across the area, possibly dense in some locations this morning. Drier air moves in after sunrise with sunny skies across the area by the afternoon. A light northwest flow will develop as high pressure returns. A warm afternoon with a light sea breeze developing late.

Clear skies and light winds tonight. Low to mid 50s across the interior. For the beaches, temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move into the region late Tuesday. Warm and dry conditions continue with southerly flow. The Atlantic sea breeze will likely push inland on Tuesday keeping coastal locations relatively cooler than inland locations. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of the front as showers, light rain return Wednesday night.

Today: Becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper t70s along the area beaches. Clear, calm and cool tonight. Patchy fog possible inland. Wind NW becoming NE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Clear and cool with patchy fog inland. Wake up temperatures in the 50s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.8

Looking ahead: Showers with storms will return late Wednesday, linger through the weekend.

7am 60

8am 61

9am 65

10am 69

11am 73

12pm 76

3pm 83

4pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 74

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:03am

Sunset: 7:53 pm