Sunshine returns while the 80s make a comeback

Happy Monday! Talk about a warm and beautiful day after a wet and wicked weekend.

We’re in for a beautiful evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s through dinner and 60s overnight. Skies will be clear with light winds.

Tuesday will be another sunny and warm day in the 80s. Afternoon highs inland will reach the mid 80s while those along the coast reach the low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s before rain chances (20%) creep back into the forecast Wednesday night.

Through the rest of the week into the weekend we can expect partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s, and daily isolated rain chances.