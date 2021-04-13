Sunny, warm today Richard says one more day before rain returns

Sunny and warm today.Dry weather continues through midweek. Skies will be sunny today with increasing cloud cover late Wednesday. Slight chance of showers over southeast Georgia late Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through Wednesday.

Then the rain returns...

Showers with thunderstorms are likely Thursday ahead of cold front. A break in the widespread wet weather is expected Friday. Showers and storms return Saturday and Sunday. Showers and possible thunderstorms through the weekend with locally heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will drop to below average levels Thursday, through the weekend.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm with afternoon highs under sunny skies in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies, light patchy fog possible inland. Afternoon highs continue above normal in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies overnight as rain chances increase across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida overnight, Thursday. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Ad

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.8

Looking ahead: Cloudy, cool with rounds of rain this weekend.

7am 55

8am 58

9am 67

10am 74

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 83

4pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 72

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:01am

Sunset: 7:53 pm