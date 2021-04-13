Sunny, warm today Richard says one more day before rain returns

Sunny and warm today.Dry weather continues through midweek. Skies will be sunny today with increasing cloud cover late Wednesday. Slight chance of showers over southeast Georgia late Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through Wednesday.
Then the rain returns...
Showers with thunderstorms are likely Thursday ahead of cold front. A break in the widespread wet weather is expected Friday. Showers and storms return Saturday and Sunday. Showers and possible thunderstorms through the weekend with locally heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will drop to below average levels Thursday, through the weekend.
Tuesday: Sunny and warm with afternoon highs under sunny skies in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies, light patchy fog possible inland. Afternoon highs continue above normal in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies overnight as rain chances increase across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida overnight, Thursday. Wind S 5-10 mph.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.8
Looking ahead: Cloudy, cool with rounds of rain this weekend.
7am 55
8am 58
9am 67
10am 74
11am 78
12pm 80
3pm 83
4pm 85
5pm 84
8pm 72
10pm 67
11pm 66
Sunrise: 7:01am
Sunset: 7:53 pm