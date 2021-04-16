Cooler under cloudy skies, Richard says rain could get in the way of your weekend plans

A wet pattern develops through early next week with rounds of heavy rainfall and isolated storms

This morning a few light showers remain south as the front settles into north Florida. Showers and storms will be possible along the front, mainly south of a line from Gainesville to St Augustine. SE GA remains dry with just a few isolated showers returning there during the afternoon hours. Cloudy and mild this afternoon.

The front will stall across north central Florida today sets the stage for a wet weekend. A lull in shower activity is expected this evening before the next impulse moves in tomorrow morning.

Rainfall totals will begin adding up into the 1 to 3 inch range with heaviest totals expected across NE FL. This is beneficial rainfall to make up for some spring rainfall deficits and defer the start of the local wildfire season, these totals may start to produce some localized flooding for NE FL.

Friday: Cloudy skies with wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s under cloudy skies. Showers possible south through the day with rain chances, 20-30 percent, south of I-10.

Saturday: A soggy start to the day. Showers and storms will start the day and the decrease in volume through the afternoon, another round develops around sunset. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70s area wide. Rain chances 50-80 percent.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.0

Looking ahead: Ongoing widespread showers and embedded strong to isolated severe storms Saturday morning area-wide will see a brief lull in activity late Saturday before picking back up late Saturday Night into Sunday and shifting more to a mostly NE FL rainfall event through Sunday Night.

7am 62

8am 63

9am 65

10am 68

11am 71

12pm 73

3pm 75

4pm 76

5pm 75

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 6:58am

Sunset: 7:55 pm